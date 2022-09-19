Strong earthquake shakes Mexico

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time,...
There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
Brianna Nowak
Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
FILE
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
FILE
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

Missing hiker Rock Stanley
Missing hiker found dead in Nevada
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
The Shawnee Co. Commission, along with several other county agencies will do business from a...
Five Shawnee Co. agencies set to vacate courthouse next month
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico