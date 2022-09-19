Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified

Logan Wittenberg
Logan Wittenberg(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting suspect that sparked an alert in Jefferson Co. Sunday has been identified.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed to 13 NEWS that Logan Wittenberg, 27, was who authorities were looking for.

Wittenberg was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail at 9:15 p.m. Sunday for attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol were searching for Wittenberg Sunday evening near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village. At the time, officials asked Jefferson Co. residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, and to secure homes, buildings and vehicles.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
Brianna Nowak
Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
FILE
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
FILE
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man
(File)
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
Tomorrow will be similar before big changes with a cold front pushing through Wednesday
Very hot to begin the week
The Kings of Swing play at Memorial Park
Memorial Park Cemetery hosts 13th annual Concert in the Park