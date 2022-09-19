Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting suspect that sparked an alert in Jefferson Co. Sunday has been identified.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig confirmed to 13 NEWS that Logan Wittenberg, 27, was who authorities were looking for.

Wittenberg was booked into the Jefferson Co. Jail at 9:15 p.m. Sunday for attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol were searching for Wittenberg Sunday evening near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village. At the time, officials asked Jefferson Co. residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity, and to secure homes, buildings and vehicles.

No other information has been released.

