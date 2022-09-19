Shawnee county commissioners approve Lake Shawnee campground improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee’s campgrounds are getting a bit cramped.

“It gets kinda crowded on the weekends for sure. It’s a lovely place to be so, it’d be nice to have more spots,” said Kyla Winslow. Kyla and Chris Martin rent a campsite at Lake Shawnee.

John Boyd with Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says that after commissioners this morning approved an $844,000 project to improve the campgrounds, more spots are coming.

“This whole empty space will have 13 new campsites, fully occupied as far as concrete, sewer, water, new upgraded power and pull through spots on one side with back in slots on the other side,” said Boyd.

Parks and Rec says the extra slots and new campground design will accommodate newer large campers.

“It does fill up, it does,” said Boyd. “Once we complete the project we will probably have less stalls, so that’s why we’re adding these over here to try and keep that total up because the stalls that are existing have been made back in the 50s and 60s and so the campers were a lot smaller back then so we are increasing the size and the distance between the campsites.”

Winslow and Martin say they look forward to the modernized spaces and hope it brings more people to see the lake.

“There’s a lot to do,” said Winslow. “Other than camping, there’s flower gardens and all the trails, if you’re here you can go all around the lake and still have adventures.... Picnic tables with the sunsets, right at the lake.”

Boyd is also hopeful that the improvements will attract more visitors to what he calls the gem of Shawnee County.

“People come out here from all over the area, even out of state they’ll stop in because they’ve seen it on the web and they want to stop here for the night,” said Boyd.

The funding for the project is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. Construction is scheduled to be complete in May of 2023. With the development of the open field, Parks and Rec is planning on adding 13 slots to the campgrounds.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.