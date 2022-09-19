RCPD investigates two separate cases after windows shattered in Manhattan

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking into two separate cases after a couple and a business both reported that their windows had been shattered by someone.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Laramie Pl. with reports of an assault and criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said a 41-year-old woman and 46-year-old man reported that a 39-year-old male suspect threw a brick through a window of their home and threatened the man with a large stick.

RCPD noted that the damaged window cost the couple about $1,100.

Then, around 8:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Firehouse Subs in the 500 block of 3rd Pl. with reports of another instance of criminal damage to property.

When officers arrived here, they said the business reported that an unknown suspect threw a rock through their window, costing the business about $1,000.

Anyone with information about the crimes should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

