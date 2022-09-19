Ogden man arrested for raping two women

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden man is facing rape and sexual battery charges for incidents involving two Riley Co. women.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. says Charles McMullen, 55, of Ogden, was taken into custody on Friday, September 16, 2022 around 8 p.m.

Officials say McMullen faces a total of three counts of rape, and two counts of sexual battery.

They say the first incident involved a 51-year-old woman on July 5, 2022, and the second involved a 58-year-old woman on Sept. 2, 2022.

Both of the victims were known to McMullen.

As of Monday morning, McMullen was confined to the Riley Co. jail on $500,000 bond.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.