Nancy Perry Day of Caring numbers trend back toward pre-COVID levels

FILE - Nancy Perry Day of Caring volunteer
FILE - Nancy Perry Day of Caring volunteer(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Numbers for the Nancy Perry Day of Caring are trending upward toward pre-COVID-19 levels relieving United Way of Greater Topeka staff members.

The United Way of Greater Topeka says around 800 volunteers have signed up so far for in-person and virtual projects on Friday, Sept. 23, for the Nancy Perry Day of Caring. A kick-off breakfast and volunteer awards have been set to be held between 7:30 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. in the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo.

With 2022′s theme Connecting Community, UWGT said volunteers will leave the ceremony and head to their morning and afternoon projects across town. It said projects include the following:

  • Tree trimming and brush cleanup at SENT Prep Academy.
  • Removal of old shelving units from several rooms in the basement of the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library and disposal into a recycling dumpster.
  • Cleanup and beautification of the Topeka Civic Theatre.
  • Outdoor classroom maintenance for the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
  • Help with holiday lights set up at the Topeka Zoo.
  • Grounds beautification at Echo Ridge and Deer Creek for the Topeka Housing Authority.

Sponsors for the 2022 event include Security Benefit, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, Evergy, Capitol Federal, Stormont Vail Health, CoreFirst Bank and Trust, Edward Jones and the Topeka Zoo.

To see a full list of volunteer opportunities for Nancy Perry Day of Caring, click HERE.

