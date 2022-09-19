Monday forecast: Record heat to begin the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Record highs are expected through Tuesday with a wide range in highs Wednesday due to a cold front pushing through by the afternoon. This will lead to a chance of rain Wednesday night and much cooler temperatures to end the week.

Taking Action:

Get ready for summer-like heat today and tomorrow. Heat indices will be around 100-103 for the max temperatures across northeast Kansas. Make sure you’re prepared and adjust your outdoor activities accordingly. Keep your pets in mind as well.

Rain chances increase late Wednesday and continue on and off to end the week. Rain chances will be isolated during the day especially once we get into Thursday and Friday but will be monitored.



The record highs in Topeka today and tomorrow will likely be broken with 97° and 98° respectively but once we get past Tuesday, temperatures will be cooling down.

Normal High: 80/Normal Low: 56 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. It is worth mentioning that while most computer models have sunny skies today, a few models are indicating more partly to mostly cloudy skies. This could impact highs slightly but more in the mid 90s rather than highs around 100° as expected. Winds SW/S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs around 100°. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday will bring a wide range in highs with increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain mainly near the Nebraska border after 3pm. Highs will range from the low 70s near the Nebraska border with temperatures dropping in the 60s by the afternoon with highs near 90° down near I-35. Of course timing of the cold front, cloud cover and rain will all impact temperatures throughout the day.

Scattered rain showers with a low risk of t-storms will move through Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with partly cloudy skies on Thursday leading to highs in the 60s to low 70s. Will monitor another chance for showers late Thursday night into Friday but with warmer air starting to move back into the area, highs will be warmer.

This weekend will be in the 70s and 80s as another cold front pushes through on Sunday. As of now will keep it dry but will monitor a chance for rain on Sunday with the front.

