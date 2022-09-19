Memorial Park Cemetery hosts 13th annual Concert in the Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial Park Cemetery hosted their 13th annual Concert in the Park Sunday.

Visitors enjoyed a live performance from the Topeka High School Drumline and local favorites, the King of Swings. They also had the chance to dance on a special dance floor and enjoy food & drinks.

“The cemetery is a place where the community gets together, and sometimes not always at the best of times”, John Newcomer, president of the Memorial Park Cemetery, said. “We want to offer an event that is uplifting and positive and enjoyable.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.