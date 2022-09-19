Memorial Park Cemetery hosts 13th annual Concert in the Park

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial Park Cemetery hosted their 13th annual Concert in the Park Sunday.

Visitors enjoyed a live performance from the Topeka High School Drumline and local favorites, the King of Swings. They also had the chance to dance on a special dance floor and enjoy food & drinks.

“The cemetery is a place where the community gets together, and sometimes not always at the best of times”, John Newcomer, president of the Memorial Park Cemetery, said. “We want to offer an event that is uplifting and positive and enjoyable.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
Brianna Nowak
Shawnee Co. woman arrested after attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135

Latest News

The Kings of Swing play at Memorial Park
Concert at the Park
Emporia State's Dalton Cowan
Former Seaman QB Dalton Cowan hangs up his cleats at Emporia State
Dalton Cowan
Addison Alonzo holding Topeka Golf Association City Stroke Play trophy at Lake Shawnee Golf...
Topeka Golf Association names Addison Alonzo Player of the Year