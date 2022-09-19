Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.

When officers arrived, they said a 34-year-old man reported a 33-year-old woman, later identified as Fenner, slapped him and threw a knife at him. However, no injuries were reported.

Fenner was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness. She was released on a $9,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
Brianna Nowak
Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
FILE
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
FILE
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified
(File)
Ogden man arrested for raping two women
Tomorrow will be similar before big changes with a cold front pushing through Wednesday
Very hot to begin the week
The Kings of Swing play at Memorial Park
Memorial Park Cemetery hosts 13th annual Concert in the Park