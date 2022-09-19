Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.

When officers arrived, they said a 34-year-old man reported a 33-year-old woman, later identified as Fenner, slapped him and threw a knife at him. However, no injuries were reported.

Fenner was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness. She was released on a $9,000 bond.

