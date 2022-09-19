Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Kiara Islam, 18, of Manhattan, had turned onto Old Claflin Rd. and hit a 2021 Genuine moped driven by Hunter Chambers, 19, of Round Rock, Texas as he was headed south on N Manhattan Ave.

RCPD noted that Chambers was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and then later to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of severe injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
Brianna Nowak
Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
FILE
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
FILE
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - Washburn Tech Open House
Washburn Tech gears up for Fall Open House in October
FILE
K-State recognized as diversity, inclusion leader for nearly a decade
FILE - AR-15 rifle
Manhattan men out $7.9K after guns, ammunition stolen from storage unit
FILE - Kansas State House
SPARK Committee makes American Rescue Plan expenditure recommendations