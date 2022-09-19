Manhattan moped crash sends driver to Topeka hospital with severe injuries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old moped driver from Texas was rushed to a Topeka hospital for treatment of severe injuries after he was hit by a car in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Old Claflin Rd. and N Manhattan Ave. with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Kiara Islam, 18, of Manhattan, had turned onto Old Claflin Rd. and hit a 2021 Genuine moped driven by Hunter Chambers, 19, of Round Rock, Texas as he was headed south on N Manhattan Ave.

RCPD noted that Chambers was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan and then later to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment of severe injuries.

