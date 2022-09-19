Manhattan men out $7.9K after guns, ammunition stolen from storage unit
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan men have lost about $7,900 after five guns and ammunition had been stolen from their storage unit.
The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, officers were called to Aztec Self Storage in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
When officials arrived, they said two men reported that their storage unit had been broken into and the following had been stolen:
- MK18 AR-15 rifle
- Century Arms AK Draco
- 2 CZ 9mm handguns
- Antique black powder revolver
- Ammunition
RCPD estimated that the burglary cost the owners about $7,900.
Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
