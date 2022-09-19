LPD: Human remains found in East Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Human remains were found in a wooded area in East Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officers found human remains in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Pkwy. just east of Kansas Highway 10.

LPD said the man who found the remains went to a nearby convenience store to notify officials.

The Department indicated that the remains are skeletal and evidence compels officials to believe the remains are human, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

LPD said officers are working with forensic experts to attempt to identify the victim as the investigation continues.

