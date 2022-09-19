K-State recognized as diversity, inclusion leader for nearly a decade

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been recognized as a leader in diversity and inclusion for nearly a decade now with its latest award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.

For the ninth year in a row, Kansas State University says its diversity and inclusion efforts have been recognized as among the best in the nation as it was honored with the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from Insight Into Diversity magazine.

The University noted that it is one of 104 higher education institutions in the U.S. to earn the award and the only institution in the Sunflower State to be honored. It said Insight Into Diversity is the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education.

As a recipient of the award, K-State said it will be featured in the November issue of the magazine.

“This award is significant as K-State has made diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging a priority with its strategic plan, Our Lens, Our Focus, Our K-State,” said Richard Linton, K-State president. “K-State is dedicated to providing equitable access to an ever-more diverse and mutually inclusive public university by building and enriching safe, respectful environments and learning communities that value everyone. The HEED Award shows we are making progress on our vision.”

K-State indicated that several key steps in the diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging strategic plan and underway in 2022. Among those, include the creation of the DEIB Student Advisory Board - whose members will serve as liaisons, advisors and problem-solvers to the new vice president for diversity and inclusion - student-led dialogues on DEIB issues and chances to hear and learn from local, national and international DEIB leaders.

The University said it continues to invest in several programs which encourage the recruitment, retention and graduation of multicultural and first-generation students, including First Scholars, Project IMPACT, Multicultural Academic Success and the Kansas Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation.

K-State also said it has been nationally recognized for its LGBTQ+ inclusion programs, policies and practices by Campus Pride, which named it to its most recent list of the Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students.

K-State said its more than 40 multicultural student organizations have also gained a reputation for excellence, including the Black Student Union, which has been recognized as the best Black student leadership council in the Big 12, and K-State’s chapter of MANRRS - Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences - whose members earned several national honors at the annual convention in the spring.

On campus, the University indicated that the new Morris Family Multicultural Student Center has become a hub for intercultural learning and multicultural enrichment at K-State since it opened in 2020.

The University noted that diversity and inclusion efforts also include the recruitment of faculty and staff. It said it has been ranked as one of the top diverse workforce employers in the nation for three years straight by DiversityJobs.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.