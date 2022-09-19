Junction City man arrested for alleged child abuse

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man has bonded out of jail after an alleged instance of child abuse.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on its activity report that just before 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, deputies arrested Zachary T. Colton, 27, of Junction City, in the 10000 block of Ava Rd.

Colton was booked into the Geary Co. Jail on two counts of child abuse and two counts of endangering a child.

The Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that the investigation remains ongoing.

Colton has since bonded out of jail.

