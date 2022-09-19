Joy to the World: Three Dog Night heads to Prairie Band Casino

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legendary band Three Dog Night is set to perform hits such as “Joy to the World”, and “Shambala” at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort says legendary band Three Dog Night will perform live in Mayetta on Thursday, Nov. 17. Now in its 5th decade as a band, it said Three Dog Night claims some of the most astonishing stats in popular music.

Between 1969 and 1974, Prairie Band said no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Hits that weave the fabric of pop culture include songs like “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One.”

However, the resort noted that the Grammy-nominated band is not content to rest on its legacy alone. Always working to expand its audience, it said Three Dog Night has embraced and been embraced by 21st-century music technology. Releases from the last decade alone have sold well over a million copies on iTunes and in record stores.

Prairie Band also said that the band pushed boundaries by recording with the London Symphony Orchestra which gave fans a chance to experience its dynamic performances of hits as well as several new songs. The project, recorded at Abbey Road studios and released on the band’s 35th anniversary, added new orchestral arrangements to the Three Dog Nights signature sound.

The resort noted that Three Dog Nights also maintains an aggressive year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates each year. The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights - the coldest being a “three dog night.”

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Prairie Band said Three Dog Night recorded the music of the best - and mostly undiscovered - new songwriters of their time, including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton.

Marking more than 50 years on the road, the resort said Three Dog Night continues to grow its fanbase by keeping a full sculeule of concerts. Since 1986, it said the band has performed more than 2,500 shows including two Super Bowls.

Guests who purchase a ticket will get $5 Prairie Cash and those who swipe their Players Card will be entered into two drawings, the first of which being held at 9 p.m. with a $250 Prairie Cash prize and the second at 9:30 with a $1,000 Prairie Cash prize.

For more information or to buy tickets, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.