Golfers play to raise money for Stormont Vail simulation lab equipment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Golfers braved the heat on Monday, September 19, at the Topeka Country Club so Stormont Vail Health can purchase an important piece of equipment for its Simulation Lab.

The Stormont Vail Foundation hosted the Big Hearts Golf Tournament for attendees to play a couple of rounds of golf, and enjoy dinner, and an awards ceremony in the evening. Amy Burns, the president and executive director of the Stormont Vail Foundation, says that the proceeds from the tournament will help buy mannequins for Stormont’s Simulation Lab, which allows physicians to practice the latest equipment and techniques before treating actual patients.

“We do so much training of our own staff, as well as the people with Life Star, and the 190th comes in for training and uses the simulator, so it is very important that we have access to the latest and best,” said Burns.

The foundation was unable to have its golf tournament for the last two years. This year, over 200 folks registered to attend the event and play some golf.

“The Big Hearts Golf Tournament is so important to us because by the community showing us their love, we are able to in turn buy the equipment, program, and services that the health system needs,” said Burns.

