Experts share tips for National Preparedness Month

Tornadoes, floods, extreme heat, and blizzards...Kansas can see it all, and that’s why organizations like Evergy and the American Red Cross wants you to be prep
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tornadoes, floods, extreme heat, and blizzards...Kansas can see it all, and that’s why organizations like Evergy and the American Red Cross wants you to be prepared as September kicks off National Preparedness Month.

“We also want people to be ready for things like home fires. Out of the 60,000 disasters that the Red Cross responds to every year the majority are home fires and we find that a lot for people aren’t as prepared as they could be,” says Regional Communications Manager, Matthew Trotter.

Experts say you should stay on top of three things

“Those are get a kit, make a plan and be informed,” says Trotter.

Experts say a home emergency kit should contain all the essentials every family member needs for at least seven days.

“We’re telling people that they should have a gallon of water per person per day that they might be without running water, some non-perishable food, a flash flight and battery powered radio. You want a first aid kit, any medications that people in your household might need if you have small children or pets and you need specific things for them you’ll want to include those in your emergency kit,” Trotter says.

Evergy spokeswoman, Gina Penzig says a little planning can go a long way if you lose power.

“That could include making sure if there is a bad weather forecast you’re keeping your phone charged, having some non perishable foods around, water, having a good communication plan in place in case family members are maybe separated when a storm or an outage occurs,” says Penzig.

