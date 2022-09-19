Emporia State QB Braden Gleason named MIAA OPOW

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - ESU quarterback Braden Gleason had a monster performance on Saturday against Missouri Western and he’s being recognized for it.

Gleason was responsible for all five Hornet touchdowns in a 36-12 victory over the previously undefeated Griffons.

Gleason went 27 for 42 for 261 yards with three touchdowns and added 62 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The QB is leading the MIAA in total offense, passing yards, completions, total touchdowns, and points responsible for. He is ranked third in the nation in total offense, fourth in points responsible for and passing yards, and is sixth in completions per game.

Just a junior, he needs four touchdown passes to tie Tad Hatfield (46 from 2001-04) and Pete Jelovic (46 from 1995-97) for fourth on the Emporia State career list.

