Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. suspended after Jan. arrest

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) stands on the field between plays against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have suspended Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to a January domestic violence arrest.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, that the Kansas City Chiefs suspended Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for four games without pay for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Rapoport indicated that Gay will be eligible to return to the Chiefs’ roster on Monday, Oct. 17, after the team’s Week 6 game against Buffalo.

Gay was arrested on Jan. 19, in Overland Park for misdemeanor criminal damage after he damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a fight with a woman. The case was classified as domestic violence.

