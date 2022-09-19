Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. suspended after Jan. arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs have suspended Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to a January domestic violence arrest.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter Monday afternoon, Sept. 19, that the Kansas City Chiefs suspended Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. for four games without pay for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Rapoport indicated that Gay will be eligible to return to the Chiefs’ roster on Monday, Oct. 17, after the team’s Week 6 game against Buffalo.

#Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. was suspended without pay for the next four games for a violation of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.



Gay Jr. is eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 17 following the team’s Week 6 game vs. Buffalo. https://t.co/Gi1XuVtcaV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

Gay was arrested on Jan. 19, in Overland Park for misdemeanor criminal damage after he damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a fight with a woman. The case was classified as domestic violence.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.