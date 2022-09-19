Bill Cochran returns to role assisting City of Topeka in staying on-task

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Stephen Wade named the new Topeka City Manager last week, Bill Cochran returned to his prior role of Chief of Staff.

Cochran visited Eye on NE Kansas one last time Monday to discuss the transition, his role as Chief of Staff, and how he felt he continued to move the city forward during his time as City Manager.

Cochran updated efforts to revitalize the area around the former White Lakes Mall. He said, with the old structures demolished and redevelopment support in the works, he feels a new property owner could be finalized and plans revealed sometime this fall.

Cochran also shared progress on the Polk-Quincy viaduct project. He said the state has all but two properties acquired. Among those that will be impacted is the city’s Fleet Services building. He said city officials are looking at several options to relocate.

