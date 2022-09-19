Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday's game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.

A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
Brianna Nowak
Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
FILE
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
Logan Wittenberg
Shooting suspect that sparked alert in Jeff. Co. identified

Latest News

In Chicago, 300 couples gathered for a celebration of 50 years of marriage at a cathedral.
WATCH: 300 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided around 50 migrants with food, water and...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
Goodyear blimp 'Wingfoot Three' is temporarily moored at Topeka Regional Airport.
Airship visits Topeka
Lake Shawnee camping grounds
Shawnee county commissioners approve Lake Shawnee campground improvements