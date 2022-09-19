Alert issued for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are searching for a shooting suspect near the junction of 82nd Street and Kiowa, near Kings Estates near Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village. The suspect is a white male wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

He is on foot and is armed with a handgun. Officials say if you see him DO NOT APPROACH and call 911 immediately.

Officials remind the public to report any suspicious persons that you observe that match these descriptions and as a reminder, you should always lock vehicles and buildings that are not being used, and if alone keep your home locked against any intruders.

