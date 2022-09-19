13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related overdose deaths this weekend, with the youngest victim being 13 years old.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Nick Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A 13-year-old died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in Texas over the weekend, according to police.

The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related overdose deaths this weekend, with the youngest victim being the 13-year-old.

Police were called to an apartment building late Sunday morning and found the teen dead.

The other two deaths at separate residences included a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man.

Wichita Falls Police Department Sgt. Charlie Eipper said evidence in all three investigations points to fentanyl overdoses. The bodies have been sent for autopsies, and all cases remain under investigation.

Eipper said the biggest concern with these overdose deaths is that fentanyl pills are made to look like Percocet, a common prescription pain medication.

There have now been 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita Falls, according to the police department.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
The Jefferson County Sheriffs and Kansas Highway Patrol sent out an alert saying they are...
UPDATE: Alert canceled for armed and dangerous shooting suspect on the loose in Jefferson County
Brianna Nowak
Woman arrested after alleged attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
FILE
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
FILE
One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
About 7% of all staff at Emporia State University will receive either a suspension, dismissal...
Tension remains high as candlelight vigil planned for dismissed ESU staffers
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast
Drone video from Sept. 18, 2022, shows destroyed buildings in Izium, eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine warns of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after strike near plant