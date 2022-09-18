Washburn University names Peavlers as 2022 Family of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Washburn University says it officially named the Peavler family as its 2022 Family of the Year honoring their dedication to, support of, and enthusiasm for the university over decades. The award also acknowledges the family’s embodiment of the Washburn motto - Non-Nobis Solum or “Not for Ourselves Alone.”

Washburn indicated that the Peavlers’ story is woven through themes of family and commitment - especially the bonds of siblings - which exemplifies its mission of intentionally developing and engaging in relationships to enhance educational experiences. The family’s story began with Shannen Herbers Peavler and Sheller Herbers Blanding in the early 1990s.

The University noted that Shannon and her husband Mike’s sons, Brooks and Brent, repeated the pattern of siblings studying together at Washburn when they both chose the School of Nursing and to play football for the university. For years it said the brothers played side by side as inside linebackers.

“Our family has always been around Topeka and the Washburn University campus, so when my brother and I earned scholarships to go to Washburn and play football, it was a no-brainer,” said Brooks Peavler. “Our parents always encouraged us to go to college and we were lucky enough to get to play football in our hometown, for a university that means so much to our family.”

During the fall, the university said the Peavler family can be found tailgating and cheering on the Washburn football team. While Mike is normally in the tailgating area near Yager, the family starts to set up the football families’ tailgate by 9 a.m. on home game days. It said he wants to be there to speak to each player as they return from breakfast.

“Family is important to us, it’s the foundation of who we are,” said Shannon Peavler. “Mike wants to be there at every game to be that show of the Washburn football family and support for each player, especially those whose family may not be able travel in for every game.”

Peavler family members that have graduated from Washburn University include the following:

Steven Peavler, ba ‘86 - works in ITS for the U.S. Postal Service.

Shannon Herbers Peavler, ba ‘93 - worked in sales and development.

Shelly Herbers Blanding, bsn ‘95 - nurse for KU MedWest.

Dr. Marcus Peavler, ba ‘15 - chiropractor.

Ashley Jurgens Peavler, MAcc ‘17, works for Cummins, Coffman & Schmidtlein, CPA’s.

Brooks Peavler, bsn ‘21, nurse for the University of Kansas St. Francis campus.

Brent Peavler, a current student and on the football team.

Washburn noted that recognizing a family of the year is an annual tradition that normally occurs as part of Family Weekend celebrations during the football game.

