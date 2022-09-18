Sunday night forecast: Setting new daily record high temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - *Programming note - There is no 5:30pm newscast due to football programming. Note that 13 News at 10pm may be delayed as a result.

Today was downright hot with temperatures in the mid and upper 90s under sunny skies with breezy south winds. We stay breezy and warm overnight tonight and then do it again Monday... and again Tuesday. The record high temperatures in Topeka for September 19 (Monday) is 97º and for September 20 (Tuesday) is 98º. We are forecasting for 98º Monday and 100º Tuesday. It’s looking likely though that Tuesday will be our last hot day for awhile as we track a cold front expected to blow through sometime Wednesday. There is a chance of rain when this front plows through late Wednesday into Thursday.

Taking Action:

Get ready for Summer heat Sunday through Wednesday. Heat indices will be around 100-104 for the max temperatures across northeast Kansas. Make sure you’re prepared and adjust your outdoor activities accordingly. Keep your pets in mind as well. Wednesday will bring a strong cold front with a big cool down lasting through next weekend and a rain chance both Wednesday night and Friday. Both chances are low but still developing so check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, potential daily record heat. Highs in the upper 90s near 100º. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, potential daily record heat. Highs near 100º. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

South winds should quiet down some for Monday but will ramp up again on Tuesday at 10 to 20 mph. We will be hot in the upper 90s and low 100s for both Monday and Tuesday and then we begin to cool down Wednesday as a front blasts through Northeast Kansas. Folks in northern Kansas will be cooler Wednesday afternoon than folks farther south. Therefore temperatures Wednesday will range between the 70s in the north to the 90s in the south. By Thursday we should all be feeling the relief will highs stalling in the 60s and 70s.

There are a couple rain chances beginning Wednesday night behind the strong cold front. Scattered rain showers are possible late Wednesday and may linger into Thursday morning. The current track of the heaviest rain right now appears to be north of I-70, but the latest trends have expanded the moisture farther south so it will be worth watching over the next few days. There is another chance for scattered showers during the day Friday along a second weak front.

With the two expected fronts out temperatures will remain on the cooler side, just in time for the official start of fall this Thursday! After Wednesday, we should be in the 70s and 80s through next weekend with no 90s showing up during that time.

