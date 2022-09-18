Sunday forecast: Feeling like Summer one more time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain showers and thunderstorms yesterday were great (maybe not the so much the wind, but we’ll take the rain!) with some places picking up an inch of heavy rainfall. These days we could use more, but it was a nice way to end a warm and dry week. The next few days will be very hot and dry with temperatures near 100º through Tuesday. A cold front Wednesday will change that bringing in cooler air and even another rain chance. For reference, the record highs in Topeka Sunday through Thursday are as followed 101, 97, 98, 98, 99.

Taking Action:

Get ready for summer-like heat Sunday through Wednesday. Heat indices will be around 100-104 for the max temperatures across northeast Kansas. Make sure you’re prepared and adjust your outdoor activities accordingly. Keep your pets in mind as well. Wednesday will bring a strong cold front with a big cool down lasting through next weekend and a rain chance both Wednesday night and Friday. Both chances are low but still developing so check back for updates.

Today: Hot and sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds S around 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and hot, potential daily record heat. Highs in the upper 90s near 100º. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, potential daily record heat. Highs near 100º. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Lows stay warm especially for September standards to begin the week so make sure you have a way to stay cool at night just as you would during the day.

As has been the case the last several model runs, models still disagree on when a cold front pushes through. One model has the front pushing through Wednesday while the other model has it pushing through Thursday. This is leading to low confidence on the temperature forecast especially for these two days. There also remains differences in the models on temperatures Friday and Saturday so don’t be surprised if big changes occur to the forecast in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.