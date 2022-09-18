Report: Former Jayhawk signs with New York Knicks

Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) drives on Iowa State guard Matt Thomas, left, during...
Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) drives on Iowa State guard Matt Thomas, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Former Kansas guard Svi Mykhailiuk signed a partially-guaranteed deal with the New York Knicks, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Mykhailiuk spent this summer playing in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament for Ukraine.

During his time at Kansas, the Ukrainian guard was a part of a Jayhawk team that reached the Final Four in 2018.

Mykhailiuk most recently played for the Toronto Raptors during the 2021-22 NBA season. He’s also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers during his NBA career.

