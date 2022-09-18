One taken to hospital after illegal U-turn on I-70 leads to 3 vehicle crash

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to the hospital after a driver from Wisconsin attempted to make an illegal U-turn on I-70 in Geary Co. and was hit by two oncoming vehicles.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 297.3 on westbound I-70 - about 3 miles east of U.S. Highway 77 - with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.

According to the report, a 2014 Ford Mustang driven by Robert Collins, 21, of Sarona, Wis., was headed west on the interstate when the driver attempted an illegal U-turn.

During the illegal U-turn, the log notes that the Mustang was hit by both a 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek driven by Leah Henderson, 43, of Salina, and a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Patrick Dye, 47, of Marion.

Neither Collins nor either of the two Maryland passengers in his car reported injuries, nor did Henderson or Dye, however, Dye’s passenger, Sarah Dye, 38, of Marion, was taken to Geary Co. Hospital with a possible injury.

