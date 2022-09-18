One dies following car fire North of Topeka

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident led to a car fire north of Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Sunday, Sept. 18, that an adult male has now died due to injuries sustained during an accident near the intersection of NW 46th St. and NW Landon Rd. on Saturday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that just before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, the Emergency Communications Center was notified of a single-vehicle accident in the area. When officials arrived, they found a gray 2015 Ford Taurus had been headed west on NW 46th when it went off the road and caught fire.

According to officials, the driver of the Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the accident remains under investigation and the driver’s identity will be released at a later time.

