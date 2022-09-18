Minor injuries reported after 88-year-old falls asleep at wheel, hits barrier wall

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after an 88-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall on I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 188.8 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said a 2007 Honda Odyssey had been headed west on the interstate when the driver, Douglas D. Sheafor, 88, of Topeka, fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall.

According to the report, Sheafor declined treatment for his injuries.

