Minor injuries reported after 88-year-old falls asleep at wheel, hits barrier wall
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only minor injuries were reported after an 88-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall on I-70.
The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 188.8 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
When officials arrived, they said a 2007 Honda Odyssey had been headed west on the interstate when the driver, Douglas D. Sheafor, 88, of Topeka, fell asleep at the wheel and hit a barrier wall.
According to the report, Sheafor declined treatment for his injuries.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.