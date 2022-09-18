KU QB Jalon Daniels wins Walter Camp National Player of the Week award

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football is back on the map. Following a 48-30 victory over Houston on Saturday, the Jayhawks are making national headlines.

Junior quarterback Jalon Daniels took home the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week honors following a five-touchdown performance against the Cougars. Daniels passed for 158 yards and three touchdowns while adding 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground.

Daniels’ has registered a quarterback rating of 97.5 through three games of play, during which the Jayhawks have averaged 53 points per game, a mark that is third-best in the nation. That QBR rating for Daniels if maintained would be the best in a single-season in college football history.

The latest success for the Kansas program has set up an unusually intriguing matchup for Saturday, Sept. 24, when the Jayhawks host the Duke Blue Devils. The two perennial college basketball powerhouses are both 3-0 heading into the contest.

Kansas has not been favored by oddsmakers in a game against another power conference opponent since 2009, when KU was a 1.5-point favorite over Kansas State on Nov. 7, 2009. Early lines have Lance Leipold’s squad as an 8-point favorite over the Blue Devils.

The 3-0 start for Kansas also garnered them worthy of 23 votes in the Associated Press’ top 25 poll. That amount of votes essentially places them as the 34th ranked team in the country by voters.

