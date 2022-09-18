Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man who killed two in gang shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who killed a rival gang member and a woman at a get-together at her home.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,626: State of Kansas v. Johnathan Eli Carter, it has affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s convictions after Carter appealed on the basis that the court made an error.

Court records indicate that Carter claimed the court erred when it gave felony-murder jury instructions that were not legally appropriate for his case.

According to court records, Carter had picked up a friend from the home of a rival gang member’s friend when an argument broke out and he brandished a handgun. However, other members of Carter’s gang drove by at the same time and fired shots from that car and a firefight ensued, during which Brenton Oliver, the rival gang member, and the homeowner, Betty Holloman, were shot.

Holloman died at the scene while Oliver was rushed to the hospital, but died a short time later.

Court records note that Carter was arrested about a week after the shooting and during an interview, admitted to finishing six shots at Oliver as he was running towards Holloman’s house. He was then charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied home and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

A jury convicted Carter on all charges.

Court records also show that separate juries also convicted Jaimon Wimbley, the driver of the vehicle, and passengers from his car of crimes that also arose from the deaths.

Upon review, the Court said it found no error with the instruction and affirmed the conviction.

