Kansas football moves to 3-0 on the season, takes down Houston 48-30

KU Quarterback Jalon Daniels (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football overcame an early 14 point deficit for its second straight game on Saturday, taking down Houston 48-30 and moving to 3-0 for the first time in 13 years.

The Cougars started the scoring early. Clayton Tune darted a 34 yd touchdown pass to Ta’Zhawn Henry about five minutes into the first quarter.

Soon after, Brandon Campbell ran in a 40 yd touchdown to bring about that 14-0 deficit over KU. Quarterback Jalon Daniels would soon respond.

Daniels ran in a 12 yd touchdown to cut the Cougars’ lead in half. That momentum would spark another Jayhawk rushing score, as Daniel Hishaw Jr. found the endzone on an 8 yd run, tying it up 14-14 before the end of the first quarter.

Just as the second quarter came around, so did a lightning delay. When that was over, the Jayhawks got to work. Daniels sent a 5 yd touchdown pass to Luke Grimm with 9:01 left in the second quarter.

About eight minutes later, Daniels sent a deep shot to Torry Locklin, who ran in the 60 yd bomb to the endzone. The Jayhawks went into halftime up 28-14 after scoring 28 unanswered points.

Houston was the first to score out of halftime, as Henry punched in a 1 yd touchdown with 10:30 remaining in the third quarter. Daniels ran his next score in himself, going 9 yds to the endzone to put the Jayhawks up 35-21.

About two minutes later, Daniels found Jared Casey for an 8 yd touchdown, Jayhawks up 42-21. The Cougars added one more to the board in the last second of the third quarter, as Tune ran in a 14 yd touchdown, 42-27 KU.

KU added two field goals in the fourth quarter, and Houston added one. The Jayhawks took this one 48-30.

Jalon Daniels continued his strong showing in the early season, throwing 158 yds, rushing 123 yds, and totaling 5 touchdowns on the day. His offensive line still has not allowed a sack this season.

They’ll return home to host Duke at David Booth Memorial Stadium next Saturday, September 24. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m.

