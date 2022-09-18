Hearing set for Council Grove attorney accused of using semi-truck as weapon

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove attorney will face a hearing in October after he was accused of using a semi-truck as a weapon in 2020.

KVOE reports that a new date has been set for a hearing for Steven Iverson, a Council Gove attorney accused of using a semi-truck as a weapon.

The hearing has now been set for Oct. 3 in Lyon Co. District Court after Iverson finalized legal counsel with Cavanaugh, Biggs & Lemon in Topeka.

Iverson, the owner of Iverson Law Office in Council Grove, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, separate counts of felony interference with law enforcement, misdemeanor witness intimidation and reckless driving.

According to court records, the incident took place in late July 2020.

Assistant Lyon Co. Attorney Ashley McGee will serve as special prosecutor.

Morris Co. officials noted that Iverson was not arrested for the incident.

