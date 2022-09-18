Grandview Plaza Police ask for help finding stolen vehicle
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRANDVIEW PLAZA, Kan. (WIBW) - Grandview Plaza Police have asked for the public’s help to find a stolen vehicle.
The Grandview Plaza Police Department says it needs the public’s help to find a vehicle reported stolen out of the city over the weekend.
Officials have described the vehicle as a tan Lincoln Zephyr with a crack in the middle of the front windshield and newer rims.
If anyone sees the vehicle, they should call the police department at 785-762-5912.
