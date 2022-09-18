Driver uninjured after guardrail impales passenger window in semi rollover

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a semi remained uninjured after a guardrail impaled his passenger window during a crash near Emporia.

KVOE reports that a semi-driver escaped what could have been serious injuries after a rollover crash east of Emporia on Saturday night, Sept. 17.

Emporia Fire indicated that around 11 p.m., crews were called to the area of mile marker 141 on I-35 near the Hartford-Neosho Rapids exit.

Officials have not released details about the crash, however, they did say a guardrail impaled the passenger side window after the semi overturned.

Officials also noted that the driver declined hospital treatment after the wreck.

KVOE indicated that the driver’s name and destination have not been released.

Crews with the Kansas Department of Transportation were fixing the guardrail on Sunday.

