Community celebrates Hispanic Heritage Festival at Evergy Plaza

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Topeka kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend with a special community event.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival took place at Evergy Plaza on Saturday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The community came together to celebrate a growing culture.

Dylan Tyler, Events Manager, said he was excited that Evergy could make this event happen for the first time.

“This is a place where we can all gather together,” said Tyler. “It’s a nice, easy venue to come to. That people of all backgrounds, no matter what it is, can come to.”

The free event featured vendors, food trucks, a mariachi band and a live performance by Maria The Mexican to set the evening for many to enjoy.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 18. The celebration starts mid-month because Sept. 15 marks the independence anniversary for many countries, like Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. It’s followed by Mexico’s Independence Day on Sept. 16.

During the event, Mike Padilla, Mayor of Topeka, came out to highlight the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and what it means for the city.

“Topeka celebrates all of its diversity,” said Mayor Padilla. “The Hispanic heritage has always been right there in the beginning. I am proud to be a part of it.”

