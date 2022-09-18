Commission to discuss Coffey Co. judgeship after nominee withdraws application

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will discuss the next steps to finding a new district magistrate judge after a nominee withdrew their application.

Kansas Courts says the Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet via telephone conference at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, to discuss the next steps towards filling a new district magistrate judge position in Coffey Co. after a nominee withdrew their application.

The Court indicated that the new magistrate judge position was among those certified by the Supreme Court after the Kansas Legislature passed and Governor Laura Kelly signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 267 to fund them.

The Court noted that the Fourth Judicial District includes Anderson, Coffey, Franklin and Osage counties.

State law requires a nominee for a district magistrate judge to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school or equivalent, and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam to become certified within 18 months.

After serving one year in office, state law also requires the new judge to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the judge wills serve a 4-year term.

