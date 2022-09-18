Anglers to enjoy fishing at Governor’s Ponds during 5th annual Fishing Derby

By Sarah Motter
Sep. 18, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anglers will get to enjoy a day full of fishing at the Governor’s Ponds in the Capital City with a fishing derby hosted by LULAC.

The Topeka LULAC Senior Center says it has teamed up with Stormont Vail Health to bring the 5th Annual Youth/Senior Fishing Derby back to the Capital City.

LULAC noted that there is no age limit for anglers and those who participate will enjoy fishing, lunch and prizes.

The event will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the East and West Governor’s Ponds just off I-70 and Fairlawn.

LULAC indicated that teams of two will be accepted with a $20 registration fee. Teams can pre-register over the phone at 785-234-5809 or through its PayPal link HERE.

The organization noted that registrations will be accepted on the day of the event. Check-in will start at 9 a.m. and fishing pole availability is limited, so participants should bring their own.

