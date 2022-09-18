75-year-old Ulysses man dies after double-semi-truck collision

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
GRANT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 75-year-old man has passed away due to the injuries he sustained in a double-semi-truck accident along a highway in Grant County over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 54 on U.S. Highway 160 - about 14 miles east of Ulysses - with reports of a double-semi crash.

When officials arrived, they reported that a 1982 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Vernal K. Lattimore, 39, of Ulysses, and a 2005 Kenworth semi-truck driven by James E. Wilson, 74, of Ulysses, had both been headed west on the highway.

According to KHP, Lattimore slowed down to turn on Kansas Highway 190, however, Wilson in the second semi rear-ended him.

KHP noted that Lattimore escaped the accident without injury, however, Wilson was rushed to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead by hospital staff as a result of those injuries.

