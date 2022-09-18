4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital

FILE
FILE(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus.

KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash.

When officials arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl from Americus had been driving a 13-year-old girl from Iowa on the vehicle when the driver lost control for unknown reasons causing both girls to be ejected.

Officials indicated that both girls were rushed to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment of their injuries. They also said neither girl was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135
FILE
One dies following car fire North of Topeka
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State football suffers first loss in final non-conference game against Tulane
TPD took one man into custody after he threatened an officer with a "sword-like knife" and a...
Man in custody after threatening TPD officer with sword-like knife, brick

Latest News

Sunday afternoon forecast
FILE
Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man who killed two in gang shooting
Senator Roger Marshall and the Davis family introduce the Cooper Davis Act on Sept. 16, 2022.
Marshall introduces legislation named after Kansas teen to fight fentanyl crisis
Steve Iverson
Hearing set for Council Grove attorney accused of using semi-truck as weapon