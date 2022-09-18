4-wheeler crash sends girls to Emporia hospital

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two girls were sent to an Emporia hospital after a 4-wheeler crash near Americus.

KVOE reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lyon County emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Road 245 with reports of a 4-wheeler crash.

When officials arrived, they found a 12-year-old girl from Americus had been driving a 13-year-old girl from Iowa on the vehicle when the driver lost control for unknown reasons causing both girls to be ejected.

Officials indicated that both girls were rushed to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for treatment of their injuries. They also said neither girl was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

