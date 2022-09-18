27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.

When officials arrived, they reported that Reginae N. Chatmon, 27, of Kansas City, had been walking on the interstate in the fourth lane as a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup driven by David Nottingham, 75, of Olathe. was merging onto the interstate from State Line Rd.

While another vehicle avoided hitting Chatmon, the log indicates that Nottingham was not able to stop his truck in time and hit her.

Officials reported that Chatmon was pronounced dead at the scene while Nottingham escaped the crash without injury.

