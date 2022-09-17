Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
The car flipped twice, then caught fire(WCJB)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, travelled back across the interstate, left the roadway on the left, and struck a cement bridge pillar in the center median. The vehicle came to rest in the center median. The vehicle’s airbags deployed and the driver was trapped inside of the vehicle.

KHP said Smiley was not wearing a seatbelt.

