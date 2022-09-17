Washburn football suffers first loss of 2022 to Nebraska-Kearney

Washburn's Taylon Peters breaks a tackle in Saturday's game against Kearney at Yager Stadium in Topeka.
Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle in Saturday's game against Kearney at Yager Stadium in Topeka.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 17, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football lost its first game of the season on Saturday afternoon, falling to Nebraska-Kearney at Yager Stadium, 21-13.

Despite the momentum gained from an Ichabod interception on the first drive of the game, the Bods couldn’t get much going on offense in the first half.

Reigning MIAA Offensive Player of the Year TJ Davis sent a 27 yd touchdown pass to AJ McPhee with just under nine minutes left in the first quarter, 7-0 UNK.

The Bods responded with a made 38 yd field goal by Kameron Lake, but about two minutes later Davis sent an 18 yd touchdown pass down the middle to Zorian Stanton to extend the Lopers’ lead, 14-3.

Onto the second quarter, UNK widened the deficit further, as Davis ran one in himself for a 9 yd score, 21-3 UNK.

The Bods only response was a made 22 yd field goal in the last second of the first half. Simoncic sent a touchdown pass to JJ Letcher just before that, but penalties on both the offense and the defense cancelled it out.

The two stood at 21-6 at halftime.

Washburn found the endzone for the first time in the third quarter, as Hunter Browning punched in a touchdown from the 1 yd line, 21-13 UNK, and that would do it for the scoring in this one.

The Ichabods will be back in action at Missouri Western State University next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

