Saturday forecast: Morning storms, dry afternoon, evening storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An area of rain is pushing east for areas north of I-70. Lightning and locally heavy rain will be the primary hazard although a few strong storms could produce 40-50 mph wind gusts and small hail. Once the rain push out of the area, it will depend on how the atmosphere recovers for the risk of storms to develop between 5-7pm and the risk severe weather could occur. After today’s storm risk, extreme heat will be the focus Sunday through the middle part of next week.

Taking Action:

Storms will impact areas mainly north of I-70 this morning with redevelopment sometime between 5pm-7pm. Uncertainty exists on specifically when storms will develop and where so make sure you’re keeping an eye on the sky and radar during this time. Severe storms can’t be ruled out this evening so make sure you have ways to receive warnings and have a plan to seek shelter if you’re going to be outside this evening. This will not be widespread so there will be several spots that are dry and won’t be impacted by anything.

Get ready for summer-like heat Sunday through Wednesday. Heat indices will be around 100-104 for the max temperatures across northeast Kansas. Make sure you’re prepared and adjust your outdoor activities accordingly. Keep your pets in mind as well.



The record highs in Topeka Sunday through Thursday are as followed 101, 97, 98,98,99.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 57 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms mainly north of I-70 this morning, mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms, highest risk of severe weather between 6pm-10pm. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Can’t completely rule out a pop up shower/storm late. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S/SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Lows stay warm especially for September standards to begin the week so make sure you have a way to stay cool at night just as you would during the day.

As has been the case the last several model runs, models still disagree on when a cold front pushes through. One model has the front pushing through Wednesday while the other model has it pushing through Thursday. This is leading to low confidence on the temperature forecast especially for these two days. There also remains differences in the models on temperatures Friday and Saturday so don’t be surprised if big changes occur to the forecast in the coming days.

Hail/wind risk for storms mainly between 5pm-10pm (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional risk storms even exist for Sunday. Mainly in the late afternoon/evening hours. (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.