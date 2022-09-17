Runners take off at Lake Shawnee as part of Indy Races for Childhood Cancer

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer kicked off Saturday morning.

Runners crossed the finish line at Lake Shawnee to help kids fight cancer. Sterling Scales founded the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer.

After plenty of research and education, Scales knew he wanted to create something to show his support for families dealing with childhood cancer. The race on Saturday helped raise money for four different children’s cancer charities.

“It started off when it all kicked off back in December it was 10 people and then it was 20 people and then 30 and then within the past two weeks it grew to 120 to come out here,” Scales said. “We had kids outs here ages from 4 to 72 was the age range. People that never met, people from Manhattan, out of state, they were here to participate and to show love and to help out and give back to a good thing.”

A total of 120 runners came out for the event, which raised $4,000 for charity.

