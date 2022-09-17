A part of Red Kingdom in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A part of Red Kingdom lies in Manhattan as chiefs collector Curt Herrman now holds a Guinness World record for the most chiefs memorabilia with over 1,110 items in his basement. Herrman previously broke the official world record a few years ago but now has this one.

He started collecting when he was 10 years old and just never stopped from there. “The first item I ever got was the football right after they won super bowl four and after that every year just for my birthday and holidays everybody just started buying me chiefs stuff,” said Herrman. He started the whole basement project about 6 years ago.

Herrman said he gets most of his items from family and friends but he also finds things at antique stores and garage sales. He has received more than 400 items in the last two years from random people who just deliver to his house. He mentioned that he has a few items that are important to him. “I always like to point out that I have that Derrick Thomas attack cat its a six foot standup cardboard piece from 1994 Coke-a-Cola campaign I also have a Christmas card signed by Lamar Hunt, Jack Steadman, and Jim Shafen who started the AFL and also the first super bowl they came up with that concept,” said Herrman.

Herrman said anyone who hopes to break his record has a lot of work ahead of them. “I had to send a picture of every single item that I have, a copy of my database, and show them a copy of my insurance, and then I had to do a video of me counting every single item one by one and that is what finally got it approved,” said Herrman.

He also plans to keep his collection growing. “Yeah I can’t help it you know that’s kind of one things me and my wife like to do is travel around and we hit any antique shop we see as we go around,” said Herrman. He also mentioned that he doesn’t own a duplicate of any item and if he receives one he will give it to one of his buddies.

Herrman said that he convincing his wife to let him use the guest room in the basement to continue his growing collection.

