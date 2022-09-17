Over two million bets placed in Kansas since September 1

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Since sports betting in Kansas was officially legalized on September 1st, residents from all over the state have been attempting to win big.

According to the Kansas Lottery, from September 1 - September 11, over 2.4 million bets were placed in the state, and those bets cashed in over $47 million in winnings.

The Lottery said the most popular teams that bets were placed on were the Chiefs, Royals, followed by the in-state colleges of KU and K-State.

The Lottery also said that the September 11th NASCAR races at Hollywood Casino and Barstool Sports broke Penn Gaming’s record for a new property opening.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD took one man into custody after he threatened an officer with a "sword-like knife" and a...
Man in custody after threatening TPD officer with sword-like knife, brick
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Stryder Dane Keo
Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation
iHealth COVID-19 Rapid test kit.
Free at-home COVID test now available through KDHE partnership
The Chiefs are back in action at home, and fans are ready to welcome them. But one thing fans...
NFL deal sends Chiefs fans elsewhere to watch game

Latest News

KPZ Piper vs Washburn Rural
KPZ Week 3: Piper 10, Washburn Rural 37
KPZ Rossville vs Hayden
KPZ Week 3: Rossville 34, Hayden 55
KPZ Sumner vs Highland Park
KPZ Week 3: Sumner 36, Highland Park 63
KPZ Shawnee Heights vs Seaman
KPZ Week 3 Game of the Week: Shawnee Heights 14, Seaman 7