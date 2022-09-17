KU legend Jerry Waugh passes away at 95

Jerry Waugh
Jerry Waugh(University of Kansas)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former University of Kansas student-athlete, coach and administrator Gerald “Jerry” Waugh passed away Saturday at his home in Wichita at the age of 95, according to his family.

Waugh had been linked with KU ever since he joined the basketball team in 1947. A native of Wellington, Kansas, Waugh played four years with the Jayhawks and then returned in 1956 to become an assistant coach on Dick Harp’s staff until 1960. Waugh left KU in 1960, but returned in 1974 to serve as an assistant athletic director where he worked with Olympic sports.

In 1990, Waugh helped form the Kansas Golf Foundation. In 1992, he returned to coach the KU women’s golf team until he retired in 2000. Waugh was inducted into the Kansas Golf Hall of Fame in 1998, Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000, the Wellington Crusader Wall of Recognition in 2013, and the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. 

In May 2022, Kansas Athletics and Kansas Endowment created the Coach Jerry Waugh Women’s Golf Endowment.

Waugh was married to Dolores Anderson, who died in 2021. The couple have three children, Carrie, Sarah and Marc and many grandchildren.

