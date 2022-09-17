Korean War veterans receive recognition at Museum of Kansas National Guard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Museum of the Kansas National Guard honored and remembered those who fought in the Korean War.

The event was held early Saturday morning at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard in Forbes Field. Many friends and families gathered to recognize those veterans who fought in the “Forgotten War”. Ray Rodd said he was honored to emcee the event.

“This is our intent to honor those veterans and their families,” said Rodd. “Also, to provide an opportunity to inform the public of the service of these wonderful individuals.”

The event featured guest speakers, displays of photographs, medals and a lunch to conclude the ceremony.

Fred Jepson was among one of the 13 men who were honored at today’s event.

“This was a wonderful set up today,” said Jepson. “It’s nice to know that people appreciate us.”

The event also highlighted the 50th anniversary of the long-running television show M*A*S*H, which aired from 1972–1983 and followed the staff of a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, helping those fighting at war, providing them with laughter during challenging times of injuries and deaths.

